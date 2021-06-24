RED Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $577,896.54 and approximately $19,270.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RED has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

