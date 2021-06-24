Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.47. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

