Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASE Technology (ASX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ASE Technology (NYSE: ASX) recently:

6/24/2021 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

6/21/2021 – ASE Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/9/2021 – ASE Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – ASE Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

5/31/2021 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/25/2021 – ASE Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/18/2021 – ASE Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2021 – ASE Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NYSE:ASX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,537,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,580. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

