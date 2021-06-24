Reaves Utility Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UTG opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $35.53.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

