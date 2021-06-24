Reaves Utility Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UTG opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $35.53.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
