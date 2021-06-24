Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RECI stock opened at GBX 144.74 ($1.89) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,582.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £331.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 147.50 ($1.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98.

In other news, insider Colleen McHugh acquired 4,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £5,480 ($7,159.66).

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

