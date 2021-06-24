RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett Sells 9,000 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.02, for a total transaction of $1,773,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $1,184,640.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $198.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

