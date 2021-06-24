Raymond James Analysts Give Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) a C$14.50 Price Target

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) has been given a C$14.50 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of TSE:CHW traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,914. Chesswood Group has a 12-month low of C$3.60 and a 12-month high of C$13.89. The stock has a market cap of C$214.74 million and a P/E ratio of 13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 46.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.98.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.31 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesswood Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$70,991.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at C$683,293.96. Also, Director Gary Souverein purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,481.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 320,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,742,071.49.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

