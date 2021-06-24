Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.80 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.66.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$7.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.26. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.56 and a twelve month high of C$13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The company has a market cap of C$9.89 billion and a PE ratio of 5.82.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,633,470. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,493.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

