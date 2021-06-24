Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 45,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 347,244 shares.The stock last traded at $57.75 and had previously closed at $57.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAVN. Lake Street Capital lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

