Rate3 (RTE) Trading Down 29.8% This Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $764,402.23 and $347,890.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00054485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.37 or 0.00610457 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00040441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

