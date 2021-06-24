Ramin Sayar Sells 100,300 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,186,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Ramin Sayar sold 24,137 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $461,016.70.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $1,132,740.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,117,860.00.

Shares of SUMO opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -13.74. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.14.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,098,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% in the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after buying an additional 2,773,274 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $46,581,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 846,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 686,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.