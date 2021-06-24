Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $137.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

