Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $1,240,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.23.

Shares of ALL opened at $128.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.30. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

