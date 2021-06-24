Qtron Investments LLC Invests $465,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Twilio by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Twilio by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.80.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $387.42 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.56 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.49.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,523 shares of company stock valued at $48,782,968 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.