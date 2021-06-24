Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 28.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $344.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.73. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.13 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

