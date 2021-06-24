Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 1,128 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares during the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 7,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $552,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,728.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOGI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $126.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $61.66 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.10.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

