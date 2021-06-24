QS Investors LLC Sells 52,549 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,549 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.50. 109,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,011,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.