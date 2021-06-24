QS Investors LLC Sells 2,961 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $18,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 19,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.29. 18,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,027. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $200.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

