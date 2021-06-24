QS Investors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $21,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,895. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

