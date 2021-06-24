QS Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of QS Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $15.08 on Thursday, hitting $2,544.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,395.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,555.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.