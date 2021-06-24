QS Investors LLC Buys 75,700 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 829,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of QS Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $112,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.65. The stock had a trading volume of 362,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,239,481. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.