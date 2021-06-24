Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO John E. Breeden Sells 5,000 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of QTWO opened at $107.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.89. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.50 and a twelve month high of $148.56.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. On average, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.
