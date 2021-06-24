Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO John E. Breeden Sells 5,000 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of QTWO opened at $107.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.89. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.50 and a twelve month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. On average, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,659,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,337,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Q2 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,163,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,463,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

