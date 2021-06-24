Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Raised by Analyst

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Translate Bio in a report issued on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Translate Bio’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TBIO. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

TBIO opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.78 and a beta of 0.92. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 19,728 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 111.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 86.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Translate Bio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

