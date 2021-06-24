Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Simon Property Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.23 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.94.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $132.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $136.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 225.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

