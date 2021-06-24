Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Enphase Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 21st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $170.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.58 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.97.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,911 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

