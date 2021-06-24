Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TotalEnergies SE Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TotalEnergies in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:TTE opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.30 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.94%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

