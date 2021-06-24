Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $47,096.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $12.50 or 0.00038295 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00046282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00109273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00169180 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,535.43 or 0.99709510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002749 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

