Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €100.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s current price.

PUM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €95.66 ($112.54).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €96.30 ($113.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.78. Puma has a 12 month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 12 month high of €97.36 ($114.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.55.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

