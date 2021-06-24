Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $370.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.04. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

