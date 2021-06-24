Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,748 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

LHX opened at $221.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.02. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $224.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

