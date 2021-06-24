Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $376.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.92. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,194 shares of company stock worth $77,984,818. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZM shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

