Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $303,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after buying an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after buying an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after buying an additional 752,878 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,726,000 after acquiring an additional 586,439 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR stock opened at $151.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

