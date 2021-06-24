Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

