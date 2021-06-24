Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $615.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.34. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.57 and a 52-week high of $617.46.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at $355,415,298.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

