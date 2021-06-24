Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 691,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

F stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.