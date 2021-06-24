Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Progressive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,429,000 after acquiring an additional 540,825 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,488 shares of company stock worth $5,491,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.58. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

