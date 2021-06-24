Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Synopsys by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $268.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.60 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,753 shares of company stock valued at $13,129,435. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

