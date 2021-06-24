Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

NYSE:PGR opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.58. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

