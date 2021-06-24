PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) Insider Purchases A$33,790.00 in Stock

PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) insider Joanne (Jo) Dawson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.38 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,790.00 ($24,135.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
PSC Insurance Group Company Profile
