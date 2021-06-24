PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) Insider Purchases A$33,790.00 in Stock

PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) insider Joanne (Jo) Dawson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.38 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,790.00 ($24,135.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

PSC Insurance Group Company Profile

PSC Insurance Group Limited provides insurance services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company operates through four segments: Distribution, Agency, United Kingdom, and Group. The company is involved in insurance broking, reinsurance, and underwriting agency operations. It also engages in life insurance broking, online travel and medical indemnity, and wholesale and retail insurance broking activities.

