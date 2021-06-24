Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,485 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 498.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 55,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $88.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

