Prudential Financial Inc. Has $9.54 Million Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.25% of ScanSource worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,231,000 after purchasing an additional 89,758 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $711.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.