Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 29,294 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 23.9% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

