Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 18,029 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $74.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.57. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

