Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Prudential Bancorp were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,288 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 520.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

