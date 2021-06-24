ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.42

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and traded as high as $7.16. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 249,012 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

The stock has a market cap of $354.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,424,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,312,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $12,464,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $10,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

