Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Down 7%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s stock price traded down 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.97 and last traded at $23.97. 562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 173,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 36.26 and a quick ratio of 36.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $6,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,577,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $11,135,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

