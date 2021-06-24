Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-3.500 EPS.

Progress Software stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. 435,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,708. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

