Proequities Inc. Sells 834 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Proequities Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of RPG opened at $179.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.24. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $179.78.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

