Proequities Inc. Sells 1,142 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Proequities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPAB. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 557,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,243,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,587 shares during the period.

Shares of SPAB opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $31.26.

