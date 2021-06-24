Proequities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 113.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,396,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at $273,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $44.85 on Thursday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61.

